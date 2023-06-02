Carson Benge swung through a pitch and tensed his body, internalizing what appeared to be frustration, and then the freshman outfielder unleashed it with a yell. Two more Cowboy baserunners walked back across the infield to their dugout.
In a 6-4 loss against Oral Roberts in the first round of NCAA Regional play, Oklahoma State batters hit 4 of 17 (.235) with runners on base. In the first four innings of the game, OSU stranded nine runners.
“Guys were ready, we just didn’t get the base hit we needed there in the early innings with a lot of guys on base,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.
With every inning, the apparent cost of stranded runners compounded.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, when the crowd at O’Brate Stadium rose with every ball Cowboy batters took and fell with every strike, Benge walked to leadoff the inning. A groundout, sandwiched by two strikeouts staunched a rally.
ORU improved to 3-0 against the Cowboys this season.
Junior pitcher Nolan McLean started the game for the Cowboys. He pitched four innings and surrendered five earned runs. Junior Isaac Stebens followed, throwing four innings and allowing one run.
The Cowboy offense found a spark in the eighth inning when Holliday inserted third baseman Aidan Meola to pinch hit. Meola hammered a home run to lead off the eighth inning and Cowboy fans came alive.
The ones behind the OSU dugout stood, while those in the outfield corrals blew bubbles that drifted across the stadium. When Zach Ehrhard lined a pitch over the same left field wall two batters later, more bubbles and more belief.
Junior pitcher Cade Denton came into the game for the Golden Eagles after Meola’s home run.
“After the home run, obviously, the place got rocking, bubbles are flying everywhere,” Denton said. “You’re sitting here and you’re thinking, ‘Next guy, next pitch.’ and that’s just the way I’ve lived these last three years is next guy, next pitch.”
Denton kept the Cowboys from getting the crooked number needed to mount a comeback, a trait ORU coach Ryan Folmar said is a quality of the veteran team.
“This is an even keel bunch,” Folmar said. “They don’t get excited, they don’t get too down, we’ve been that way all year long. It’s fun when you have a team like this, you get a chance to kind of just sit down and watch.”
OSU is sent to the loser’s bracket in the Stillwater Regional and will face Dallas Baptist in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cowboys and Patriots split the two games they squared off against each other in the regular season.
“We need to win (Saturday’s) game, and that’s it,” Holliday said.
