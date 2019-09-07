Oklahoma State jumped out to a quick lead with three first half goals en route to a 5-0 win against Central Arkansas on Friday night at Neal Patterson Stadium as the Cowgirls remained undefeated on the season.
Jaci Jones and Charmé Morgan recorded two goals apiece for the Cowgirls, while Camy Huddleston also joined in on the scoring party as OSU improved to 3-0-1.
It did not take long for the Cowgirls to get on the scoreboard as Jones scored just 1:15 into the game, taking a pass from Kim Rodriguez and sending a shot past UCA goalie Reagan McCombs to the near post. Jones added her team-leading fifth goal in the 19th minute off an assist from Gabriella Coleman to give OSU a 2-0 advantage.
Jones’ performance marked the third multi-goal game of her career and second this season, with her five goals tying a career season high set as a freshman 2016.
Morgan also had herself a night, collecting a brace to mark the first multi-goal effort of her career.
The junior posted her first goal of the season late in the opening half off a cross from Rodriguez and provided OSU’s final score of the night in the 56th minute when she delivered a cross from the right wing that carried into the net.
Huddleston’s goal came in the 48th minute and also marked her first of the season as she blasted a 28-yard shot top shelf that put OSU up 4-0 just over two minutes into the second half.
OSU goalkeepers Dani Greenlee and Hannah Warner combined for a clean sheet for the Cowgirls, their third out of four games this season. Warner posted a game-high three saves in just under 28 minutes of action.
The Cowgirls finished the game with a 15-7 advantage in shots and an 8-2 edge on corner kicks.
OSU will finish its homestand at Neal Patterson Stadium with a match against Saint Louis on Sunday at 1 p.m. before traveling to Penn State to face the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions on Thursday.
