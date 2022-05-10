Boring golf is good golf at Karsten Creek.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State sophomore, played a boring back nine Tuesday in the Stillwater NCAA Women’s Golf Regional, parring the final 11 holes.

“Boring golf around here is not going to hurt, and considering the wind conditions again, it was fine. So I'm happy,” Hinson-Tolchard said.

The sixth-ranked Cowgirls are 18-over par and sit in fourth place at the regional. They are behind Baylor (1-over-par), Arizona State (14-over-par) and Clemson (17-over-par) – while only one shot ahead of Michigan State. The top four teams in the regional advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in Arizona.

Hinson-Tolchard’s day began far from boring.

She bogeyed the par-5 first hole but rallied with birdies at holes three, four and five. Two putts of 15 feet and one of 25 feet fueled the run. Hinson-Tolchard is 1-under for the tournament and tied for second on the individual leaderboard.

OSU coach Greg Robertson said Hinson-Tolchard’s low, driving ball flight is well suited for playing in the gusty Stillwater winds.

Hinson-Tolchard was the leader of a promising Cowgirl start. OSU finished the front nine only 2-over-par. The back nine wasn’t so kind to the Cowgirls, who shot 8-over-par to close out the second day of the three-day tournament.

“They got off to a good start today but kind of ran into a speed bump on the back nine a little bit,” Robertson said. “I don’t know if it was a little bit of the heat or what happened, but we were cruising along pretty good for about nine holes.”

Most of the damage happened at the turn on holes 10 and 11, which play into the wind. OSU was 10-over-par on those two holes combined. OSU leads the Michigan State Spartans by only one shot and will battle for one of the all-important qualifying spots beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“It'd be nice to have a little more of a cushion,” Robertson said. “But, you know, we have seen some good golf and, you know, just looking forward to tomorrow.”

Robertson said isn’t over-emphasizing what is at stake, the Cowgirls are aware of where they stand. He is focused on letting his team simply play golf.

“We don't need to build it up any bigger than it is,” Robertson said. “It's really just another round of golf in their life. And if they approach it that way and just go out like it's just, you know, practice and qualifying, they'll be fine.”