Golfers rarely laugh after poor shots.
Oklahoma State sophomore Maddison Hinson-Tolchard does.
Walking off the 10th hole at Karsten Creek on Monday, Hinson-Tolchard said she felt like she shanked her 6-iron. The shot had trickled down into a tight lie right of the green. Hinson-Tolchard pitched it to about 6 feet and putted in for par, the start of a fantastic one-under back nine.
“I try to laugh if I hit a bad shot just to lighten the mood a little bit,” Hinson-Tolchard said. “I mean, obviously it’s not always like that, but we had so many people out there supporting today, so I think that really helped lift the spirits, and my mum was out there and that sort of helped me, as well.”
Hinson-Tolchard finished her round even par (72), OSU’s best round of the day. The team finished 8-over-par, tied for third after the first day of the Stillwater NCAA Women’s Golf Regional. OSU trails Baylor (4-over-par), Clemson (5-over-par) and is tied with Arizona State.
Playing at Karsten Creek, the Cowgirls have home course advantage. The obvious benefit was orange-clad fans at every hole cheering for OSU.
“To get people from the community, to have some people cheering when they make some birdies and hit some good shots, I think that propels them,” Cowgirl coach Greg Robertson said.
A more subtle benefit is the course knowledge formed over hundreds of practice rounds.
OSU senior Han-Hsuan Yu said she noticed the advantage the most watching opponents hit into areas a more experienced player knows not to hit. The Cowgirls didn’t have to worry about learning a new course on the fly; they could just go play golf.
Just playing golf is all Robertson wants his team to do.
Robertson said he is happy with where the Cowgirls are positioned. The top four teams in the regional advance to the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 20-25.
“It’s a good solid start and the way they battled back and played really well probably the last 14 holes or so says a lot about them,” Robertson said. “I feel good about the way they played and the way they finished.”
