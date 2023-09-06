A Cushing man was arrested after a woman reported getting an accidental phone call and was concerned about abuse.
Thomas Wayne Spencer, 63, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse. According to court documents, a woman received an accidental call from Spencer and heard strange noises in the background. The woman called the child’s phone and heard the phone in the same room as the strange noises, so she drove to the residence.
Cushing detective Jerrod Livergood wrote in the probable cause affidavit that the reporting party observed Spencer quickly getting dressed when she arrived, and the minor ran back into their room.
The officers were given therapy notes from Parkside Hospital with sexual details.
The court documents stated to get rid of evidence, Spencer bagged up items used and threw them down a dirt road. The items were retrieved by Payne County Deputy Scott Hopper and bagged into evidence.
The child was interviewed at the Saville Center and disclosed Spencer had been engaging in sexual acts with them since they turned 16. The child said they thought they were in love and didn’t realize it was wrong until it had been reported.
On Aug. 30, Spencer was asked to come to the Cushing Police Department, where he voluntarily participated in an interview. The affidavit stated Spencer initially denied the sexual abuse. However, the affidavit said that Spencer confessed when Livergood showed him a photograph of the items inside the bag and told him the child had disclosed what had happened.
The affidavit stated Spencer admitted to engaging in consensual sexual acts with the minor at least 20 times. He was arrested for child sexual abuse and booked into the Payne County Jail.
The bond was set at $150,000. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon.
