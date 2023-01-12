Blaze Berlowitz isn’t going to have the normal final semester for a high school senior.
While his classmates at Cushing High School will enjoy the special moments of senior prom and graduation, Berlowitz will be learning a new playbook as a college student.
The Cushing quarterback was among a handful of seniors who held a signing ceremony Thursday at the high school gymnasium as one of his last events before shipping across the country to New Mexico State University. He will play with the high school basketball team one last time this weekend, before enrolling for the spring semester of classes in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
“I feel like there’s opportunity there for me, and I want to go earn that spot,” Berlowitz said. “I felt like that’s what I’m going to go earn.”
Berlowitz ended up on the radar of the Aggies thanks to a 20-year-old tie with his high school head coach.
Rusty Morgan, a former Cushing High graduate in his own right, playing college football at Pittsburg State in the FCS. His offensive coordinator was Tim Beck, who is now the offensive coordinator at New Mexico State.
“He was the one who recruited me out of high school, so I’ve known him for a while – a really good guy, and very happy that Blaze will have that opportunity,” Morgan said. “In the summer, as I was sending stuff out to everybody, knowing him personally, I gave him a call and turned on the film and about a week later, he was here visiting him in person.”
The Aggies are an Independent in the FBS and under first-year head coach Jerry Kill – who returned to coaching after previously stepping away from Minnesota due to health issues – went 7-6 and beat Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in the program’s second bowl appearance since 1960.
Joining the celebration of Berlowitz signing a Division I Letter of Intent was his personal quarterback coach Tom George, the owner of QB Impact Academy in Oklahoma City.
Among talking about the relationship he has with the Cushing quarterback, he also talked about how the football team – with players who signed for other sports Thursday and several expected to sign in February – had such a massive impact on the community on their way to the state title game, where the finished as state runners-up.
“The success of what Cushing football and Blaze Berlowitz did this year was they gave hope to a community,” George said. “I watched thousands of people go to a football game on Friday night – no matter where it was in this state – because they had hope. And all that hope was surrounded around a bunch of young men that worked hard, they fought hard, they loved each other and they played hard every Friday night. To me, that is success.”
Also signing Thursday was Berlowitz’s brother, Brody, to play baseball at University of Central Oklahoma, where he will join fellow Tiger Riley Matheson, who also signed to play baseball with the Bronchos. Fellow baseball player Jacob Horn signed with junior college powerhouse Cowley College out of Arkansas City, Kansas. Kolby Legg will also be going to a junior college in Kansas as he signed to play golf at Dodge City Community College.
For Morgan, many of these seniors also were a part of the football program. And seeing them excel even beyond the gridiron and getting an opportunity to play athletically at the next level was a special sight to see.
“They’re all great competitors, multi-sport athletes obviously,” Morgan said. “… It’s just a testament to that group overall. We’ll even have some more sign come Feb. 1 with the next signing day. It’s an excellent group, and just to be able to celebrate them like this and see them move on and congratulate them for their hard work, it’s excellent.”
