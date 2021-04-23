The Oklahoma Highway patrol investigated an early morning collision Friday on East Ninth Avenue.
Lyndsay Emmerson, 26, of Cushing, was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota eastbound on Ninth Avenue at a high rate of speed.
The OHP report said Emmerson drifted off the road to the right, overcorrected and then departed the roadway to the right a second time.
She struck a metal pipe fence, and rolled an unknown amount of times.
Emmerson was ejected from her vehicle.
OHP concluded through the investigation that Emmerson was under the influence at the time of the collision.
She was transported by Cushing EMS to the Cushing hospital and then flown by AirEvac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
She was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk and arm injuries.
