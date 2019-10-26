PERKINS – Rainy conditions couldn’t stop Perkins-Tryon from taking down Bridge Creek 42-6 on Friday night at McIlvain Field.
The Demons (7-1, 3-1) were coming off of a decisive 34-13 win at Kingfisher a week earlier and were looking to add another win to their stellar season.
The Bobcats (2-6, 1-4) were coming off of two straight losses, including a 59-0 shutout a week earlier at Heritage Hall.
The messy conditions set the stage for a big night for Ayron Lawson. He entered the game as the Demons’ leading rusher, recording 773 yards on 93 carries up to that point.
Perkins-Tryon turned the ball over on downs deep in Bridge Creek territory to end its first possession of the game, but the Bobcats fumbled the ball on their first play from scrimmage on a high snap that was recovered by Treyson Dunigan. On the very next play, Lawson punched it in from nine yards out to put the Demons on top 7-0.
Bridge Creek was driving down the field when Caleb Smith intercepted a pass and ran it back to the Bobcats 40-yard line.
After Austin Mages broke off a 36-yard run, Lawson broke two tackles on his way to a 15-yard touchdown, his second of the game. The score would stay at 14-0 through the rest of the first quarter.
Bridge Creek had made it to midfield before Dunigan stripped the ball from Bobcats running back Randy Nix in the backfield and Conner Williams recovered it for the Demons, their third takeaway in the first half. Perkins-Tryon marched down the field and Austin Mages punched it in from one yard out on the ensuing drive.
The Demons kicked the ball off and the Bobcat kick returner collided with one of his teammates, forcing a fumble. Londen Dunivan recovered it for the Demons, completing their fourth forced turnover in the first half.
Perkins-Tryon promptly marched down the field without throwing a single pass on the drive and Lawson punched the ball in from the three-yard line for his third touchdown of the game, extending the Demons lead to 28-0.
Bridge Creek started the second half with the ball but once again was unable to get anything going on offense. After punting the ball, Lawson ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run completely untouched, his fourth of the game, putting Perkins-Tryon up 35-0 midway through the third quarter.
Bridge Creek punted the ball on its next possession allowing for Lawson’s fifth touchdown run of the game for the Demons; an eight-yard run that he snuck past the right pylon.
On the Bobcats’ next drive, Colby Anderson intercepted a pass for the Demons cementing their fifth takeaway of the game.
At this point, the Perkins-Tryon subbed in its reserves on offense, retiring Lawson and Mages for the game. Dunivan entered the game at halfback and the Demons leaned on him the rest of the contest while running the clock out.
Bridge Creek got its only score of the game in garbage time as Michael McDaniels ran it in from eight yards out, equaling what would be the final score of 42-6.
Demons coach Bruce Williams was pleased that some of his younger players were able to get some experience late in the game.
“It’s crucial,” Williams said. “You can’t simulate Friday night playing time. It’s just different, JV doesn’t simulate it, Thursday night at the junior high doesn’t simulate it, so any time you can get those guys in on a Friday night and just get them some experience under the lights is crucial.”
Perkins-Tryon plays a pivotal home game next against John Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game could solidify the No. 2 seed in the district, earning a home playoff game.
