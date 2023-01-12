Eight Afghan refugee families who relocated to Stillwater in 2022 were a particular focus at the Stillwater Public School board meeting last Tuesday.
Dr. Cathy Walker, Assistant Director of Educational Services for SPS, introduced English Language Learner Coordinator Stephanie Coca, who shared how the Afghan families are adjusting to life in Stillwater.
The eight families were welcomed to the Stillwater school district and community and the children are attending Will Rogers Elementary School.
Since the fall of 2021, Stillwater opened its doors to 70 Afghan evacuees, helping them to settle at school and work in Stillwater, with Oklahoma State University and the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma coordinating the efforts.
As of March 2022, the initial resettlement process had largely been accomplished.
In the SPS school district, Coca was key in making sure that the families felt at home and adjusted well.
“She worked to start our Newcomers Program in cooperation with the English Language Learner Orientation Program with OSU,” Walker said. “During that time students and parents got together to learn the language (and) culture. It was just incredible to watch.”
Coca was recognized by the Stillwater Islamic Society for her work over the past two years with the families as she helped them to transition to Stillwater and the school district, Walker said.
“It’s been a full year and the students have been able to communicate now,” Coca said. “It’s been fun because they use full sentences now for many things, whereas before they’d say a word and point.”
Will Rogers ES has a “Walk and Talk” program, where students can talk and walk with their friends in the playground before school starts at 8 a.m. Students can also walk in the gym if it is too cold to walk outside.
Instead of wanting to walk and talk outside, the Afghan students opted to spend time with Coca in her office.
“Every morning at 7:30 a.m. they come running to my office, and I am their before-school tutor,” Coca said. “We practice all kinds of different vocabulary. Whatever the teachers will give me, we practice.”
The whole thing came about because the students didn’t want to be outside in the cold, Coca said.
“I said, ‘Well, you can walk and talk or you can come and learn with me,’” Coca said. “And (they said), ‘Yeah, we want to come learn with you.’”
The school has received funding from the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. With that funding, called Refugee School Impact funding, Coca has been able to do things within the ESL department that she has always dreamed of doing with her international families.
One of the things she wanted to do was take international families on field trips.
In Dec. 2022, the families were able to go on a field trip the Science Museum in Oklahoma City.
“It was fascinating watching the adults have more fun than the kids,” Coca said. “They had a blast. They were videoing all the science experiments.”
Another opportunity that the funding provided is family dinners in collaboration with OSU.
OSU provides the food and the ESL team at Will Rogers ES provides the place.
“It’s a time for the families to see each other,” Coca said. “They don’t get to see each other now because they’re all working, and many of them don’t have transportation to go.”
She said the families are able to talk about anything during the dinners.
“(They) ask me questions about anything they don’t understand,” Coca said.
A new part of her job has been helping new Afghan employees hired by the district.
Three teaching assistants, two kitchen employees and one custodial employee were hired in the past year.
“We wanted to support the entire family and knowing that Stillwater has a lot of jobs out there, I talked to some of the directors,” Coca said.
The school system has been very welcoming to the families, even with the language barrier, Coca said.
Part of this newer aspect of her job has been calling in sick for the new employees, and finding an interpreter that can relay policy, like turning off their phone when they’re serving food.
“(These are) little things that everyone realizes,” Coca said. “But you don’t if you’re not from here.”
The SPS district has just under 400 ESL learners, plus 200 bilingual students that have gone through the ESL program and who are receiving continued help from the school.
In the past week, the school district has also welcomed students from China, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Brazil and Uganda, Coca said.
“We’re always trying to improve our program, and under (Dr. Walker's) direction we’ve really made some strides,” Coca said. “We have a great team and we just love working with these kiddos. Thank you for letting us do that.”
