When the gates open at Boone Pickens Stadium, Carrie Sanders is one of the first fans to step through the entrance.
She has scouted out the perfect seat, so she likes to return to it for each game. Near the top of the parents’ section, on an aisle, she has room to pace, soothing her game-day anxieties without blocking anyone’s view.
When she arrives, her eyes scan the field, searching for her son as pump-up music blares through the speakers and people meander to their seats. Is he doing well? Is he connecting with the receivers in warmups?
The moment Carrie spots Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, she bows her head to pray – most of all – for his safety.
“I’m very proud of him,” Carrie said. “I was scared at first. I’m still scared every time he steps on the field.”
Before kickoff, Spencer prays, too. When he does, he finds comfort in the knowledge that his mother is doing the same. With more than 50,000 fans surrounding them, they maintain the pregame ritual they shared when Spencer was a 6-year-old athlete running from soccer matches to flag football games.
Times were simpler then. The kid in Denton, Texas, hadn’t yet dealt with the immense pressure of leading a Power Five program on the rise. He hadn’t had to endure vitriol from critics impulsively typing on Twitter after losses that aired on national television. He hadn’t walked on a campus where anonymity is impossible for him.
He also hadn’t experienced the glory of guiding OSU to a rare victory against its biggest rival or engineering a monumental comeback against a tradition-rich Notre Dame program in the Fiesta Bowl.
At 6 years old, Sanders was just a kid playing flag football, and before every game, his mother took his hand and reassured him with a prayer in his ear. At 22, while Sanders prepares for his redshirt senior season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, family bonds continue to anchor him as a leader, athlete and person.
His father, David, coached him in football – and in the sport the rest of the world knows as fútbol – throughout his childhood and supports him at all of his OSU games. Spencer shares his love of athletics with his sister, Carissa, who competed on the University of North Texas soccer team. and his mother, Carrie, is his “rock,” the woman pictured on his phone lockscreen with him as a child.
“I carry my mother everywhere, whether she’s with me or not,” Spencer said. “… She means the world to me. There’s not a thing in this world I wouldn’t do for her.”
When Carrie lists the values she and David have instilled in Spencer, it’s evident how they have shaped his approach as a seasoned signal-caller guiding his fellow Cowboys.
Spencer acknowledges he can be a quiet leader. He might not be the guy who uses bellowing cheers to rally everyone in the locker room, and he admits he isn’t a big fan of interviews, answering all questions asked of him but promptly stepping away from the microphone when his time is done.
Instead of carrying himself like a public figure, he embraces his status as a team member, reflecting his mother’s messages: stay positive, look out for others and remember that not everything revolves around him.
Spencer bonds with the backup quarterbacks, challenging Gunnar Gundy to friendly games of ping-pong and pool. At the end of OSU’s media day, he shot baskets in the Gallagher-Iba Arena practice gym with defenders Jason Taylor II and Tyler Lacy. When receiver Brennan Presley had to borrow a cowboy hat and boots from his brother Braylin for Big 12 Media Days, Spencer said he would have been glad to provide the Western attire if Presley had asked.
“He’s a brother like that,” Presley said.
Sanders, entering his fourth year as OSU’s starting quarterback, has become “a magician” in the offense, coach Mike Gundy said. That’s not the only way Spencer has changed since arriving on campus. He prioritizes outreach, initiating conversations with teammates so he can give them the support he wishes he had sought early in his career.
After redshirting in 2018, Spencer got the starting job in 2019, when the Cowboys went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 Conference play. When he didn’t meet his expectations, he sometimes spiraled into self-doubt. Lacy said Spencer ignores “outside noise,” but Spencer’s harshest critic has often been himself.
“I put a lot of emotion in, and I love this game, I love winning with the people around me, and I don’t like letting those people down,” Spencer said. “Sometimes, I used to take things just a different way. I used to get so frustrated I wouldn’t talk to anybody, I’d just shut down.
“I just wished there was people around me that could help me, but I never gave those people a chance because I locked myself up.”
Although Spencer rarely opened up to peers, he continued to rely on his family. Sometimes, he has to reassure his mom. Carrie said negativity from fans has occasionally escalated to the point that she had to leave her seat to escape the noise, but Spencer has told her he will be OK.
For every negative comment, she sees many more positive encounters between Spencer and loyal Cowboy supporters.
After the Spring Football Finale, kids formed a line that extended down the sideline, patiently waiting for a turn to meet Spencer and get his autograph. Carrie watches a similar scene unfold after many Cowboy football games. It doesn’t matter if Spencer has to do an interview and clean up in the locker room first.
The young fans are willing to wait for him.
“It’s a proud moment for a mom,” Carrie said.
With each year at OSU, the recognition increases. After throwing for 2,839 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021, he enters this season as the Preseason Big 12 Quarterback of the Year and appears on watch lists for many accolades, from the Manning Award to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He gains popularity, and this also adds to the pressure.
Now, Spencer knows how to handle it.
It’s natural for disappointment to affect him – Carrie said last season, after the Big 12 Championship game, he approached his parents on the sideline with tears in his eyes – but he acknowledges it and moves forward. Although his four interceptions were only a few of many factors that worked against the Cowboys, from penalties to a goal-line dive just short of the pylon, Spencer’s instant reaction was to blame himself for the loss to Baylor.
“We told him, ‘It’s OK son, you did what you could do, and you hold your head up and know that you did the best of your ability,’” Carrie said. “He deals with it very good.”
He turned around and prepared for the Fiesta Bowl, where he recorded 371 passing yards for four touchdowns and no interceptions, also adding 125 rushing yards as the Cowboys defeated Notre Dame, 37-35.
It’s getting easier for Spencer to post those head-turning numbers. The flow of the game is second nature. Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said the word “comfortable” isn’t one he always wants to use because he wants guys to keep challenging themselves, but in Spencer’s case, it’s good.
“He’s comfortable, so he’s playing smooth, and he’s playing fast,” Dunn said. “And he knows when the formation’s not right to run a certain play. He’ll get receivers in position, and he’ll make sure that the offensive line is set the right way and all those little things matter because the whole thing of coach on the field, he really has become that for us.”
Off the field, he might not describe himself as a coach. Spencer doesn’t label himself as a “mentor” to his teammates, but instead considers himself an “advice person,” a friend who can offer words of encouragement when needed. He’s still part of the team.
With more than 100 teammates, bonding with everyone is a tall task, but Spencer has continued to expand his network of connections. Walk-on Cowboy Back Luke McEndoo said he appreciates when Spencer stops to greet him when they run into each other outside football practice.
“He’s engaging when he talks to you,” McEndoo said. “I think that’s a really cool thing for a guy that is hopefully going to play in the NFL and is a damn good leader and a damn good football player, being able to still say hi and take the time to ask me how my day was, I think that’s one of the coolest things.”
Spencer remains rooted in his family’s values.
He’s grown, but the 6-foot-1 redshirt senior quarterback is the kid from Denton who loved to run around on a football field, build camaraderie with teammates and greet his parents after big victories.
Spencer said his favorite OSU moment is the 2021 Bedlam win. After the Cowboys capped the regular season with a 37-33 victory against the Sooners, Spencer searched for his mom amid the sea of orange flooding the field.
When he won games as a child, he rushed into her arms.
This time, Carrie ran to Spencer. In the eye of a field storm, the mother and son embraced, celebrating as they had since the beginning of his career.
