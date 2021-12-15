Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High 76F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 40F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.