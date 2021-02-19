Justin Wayne Sandlin, 71, of Cushing, was charged Feb. 10 with possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cushing Officer Carson Watts was sitting stationery Feb. 8 at the intersection of Main Street and Little Avenue, when he heard a loud noise.
“A few moments later, I observed a white Dodge pickup traveling eastbound through in the intersection dragging multiple items behind the vehicle,” Watts wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Watts said the items being dragged by the vehicle were causing sparks, and a traffic stop was conducted for “failure to secure load.”
According to the affidavit, a metal grill, vacuum and a wooden ladder were being dragged behind the vehicle.
Watts made contact with Sandlin and informed him the reason for the traffic stop. Sandlin allegedly told the officer the rope must have come untied without him realizing.
Watts wrote in the affidavit that he observed a semi-automatic firearm resting on top of the cupholders in front of the front seat driver’s center console.
Officer Cody Carpenter arrived on scene to assist, and Sandlin was told to stand in front of the patrol car.
Sandlin granted the officers permission to retrieve the firearm for officer safety purposes, and Sandlin was checked for prior felony convictions.
“Communications then advised me that Juston had multiple previous felony convictions listed on his rap sheet,” Watts alleged in the affidavit.
Sandlin agreed to speak with the officer after he was read his Miranda Rights.
“I asked Justin why he was carrying a firearm and he told me he borrowed it from a friend for protection because of all the riots he had seen on the news,” Watts wrote in the affidavit.
He also allegedly said he didn’t know if it was a crime because the “laws have changed with open carry.”
He was placed under arrest and an inventory was done on his vehicle.
According to the affidavit, several glass smoking pipes with white and black burnt residue were found in the vehicle along with crystal substance, and several small blue plastic bags with white crystal residue.
Sandlin was transported to the Cushing Police Department Jail where he was booked without incident.
Bond was set in the amount of $15,000 and he applied for indigent defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.