Residents in Stillwater and the surrounding area may soon have more choices for fiber optic internet service, the fastest option on the mass market for residences and businesses. It sends information through cables, which are filled with thin fibers about as thick as a human hair, as pulsed light at speeds starting at one gigabit per second.
Fiber optic is currently only available in certain populated areas and hasn’t previously been economically viable in smaller towns and rural areas. Not all of Stillwater is covered by the fiber optic networks installed by established internet providers.
Over the past two months two new fiber optic internet providers, Bluepeak and Centranet, have approached the Stillwater City Council about efforts to expand into the city.
On Monday, Centranet representative Sachin Gupta asked the Council for letters of support to accompany its applications for grant funding to expand the Central Rural Electric Cooperative subsidiary’s fiber optic infrastructure into Stillwater.
Gupta told the News Press a lot of research needs to be done to determine which grants would be appropriate and which areas could be served. Different grants have different criteria, and funding is available through a variety of sources.
Because Centranet is affiliated with CREC, the emphasis remains on extending service to the cooperative’s members and then serving other customers as possible, he said.
According to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, hundreds of electric cooperatives are providing or assessing the feasibility of providing service to more than six million households that don’t have access to high speed internet service.
Bluepeak has filed an application to occupy city right-of-ways in Stillwater as it moves into the area to provide fiber optic broadband internet service throughout the city.
Desi Stoops, Bluepeak Vice President of Market Development, addressed the City Council on Sept. 13 when it considered the company’s application.
Bluepeak will run fiber cables along utility poles in some areas and will bury lines in others.
Both companies have said they will offer fiber to the home, which provides faster service than systems that bring it to the utility pole or a node in the neighborhood but then use conventional copper wire to connect from the customer’s home to the network, which creates a data bottleneck.
In August, Centranet also secured support from the Payne County Board of Commissioners for grant applications that would help it provide fiber internet in the towns of Yale, Glencoe and Perkins. The recipients of those grants haven’t been announced yet, Gupta said.
Bluepeak, an internet and telecommunications company that has been operating as Vast Broadband in North Dakota and Wyoming, is expanding into northern Oklahoma. In recent months, Stoops has addressed the governing bodies in Stillwater, Perry, Enid and Bartlesville.
