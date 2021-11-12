Stillwater’s community jazz band is now known as Stillwater Big Band, a name that Director Kent Taylor says more accurately describes its musical style. Coming back after the COVID-imposed hiatus seemed like the right time to make the change, he said.
Taylor and the other band members hope it will make people more likely to check out the free community concerts, which feature some top-notch musicians.
“People are afraid of jazz,” he said.
But someone expecting to find extended free-form solos from every member of the ensemble won’t find that at a Stillwater Big Band concert.
Big Band is a style of music associated with band leaders like Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller. It grew out of jazz ensembles during the swing era, adding instruments and vocalists to create a sound big enough to fill the larger spaces of dance halls, Taylor explained.
The format allows flexibility to cover jazz standards, swing music, ballads, jazzy arrangements of show tunes and even rock songs “Daytripper” by the Beatles.
“It’s designed to be accessible and fun for everybody,” Taylor said. “I learned long ago that I need to program some songs for the guy whose wife dragged him to the show.”
The Stillwater Big Band will be performing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Stillwater Community Center. Admission is free.
