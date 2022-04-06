It is going to be a great afternoon at Gospel With A Purpose on at 4 p.m. on April 9 we welcome back The Carter Family from Ashland, Alabama. Also ministering for the first time at Gospel With A Purpose is Joyful Noise!
Bryan Carter, former lead guitarist for Jeff and Sheri Easter, and his wife & children, have a Southern Gospel band with a touch of country and bluegrass. Their ministry reminds believers of God’s faithfulness! They present traditional to modern country gospel music with wonderful family harmony. All of their music is performed live by Bryan, Kristi, and their children.
Joyful Noise has been together for over 20 years and has traveled and ministered in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. In their early years they were all Southern Gospel. In the last few years they’ve branched out to a rounded variety of inspirational music, as well as some of their original songs.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. at CrossPointe Church, 1807 N. Jardot, Stillwater, OK. Paper goods and non-perishable food donations are always accepted at the door for Our Daily Bread. There will be a love offering for those ministering.
– Submitted
