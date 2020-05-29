This spring, a sickness swept the globe. This sickness is COVID-19. This global pandemic has disrupted many things including my summer schedule. Some of the things that have been canceled include camp, swim meets, library programs, human interaction, vacation, church worship, plus my sixth grade youth group activities!
All these activities have been canceled because the medical professionals said to distance ourselves from others. And I think an empty summer schedule is a major problem for society’s kids.
Now, I considered for a moment that this wasn’t a problem, for reasons including more time with your family, reduced stress, pollution reduction, and the fact that you will probably save some money. While all those are good reasons for thinking as you do, I think I might be able to convince you to see this as a problem. While the biggest negative in your minds might be that it will be bad for the economy because fewer people will have jobs, I think otherwise. I think that more time with your family will increase the possibility of getting in kerfuffles, which will increase stress instead of decreasing it. And kids will not be as enriched by the experience of the summer because they are not interacting with each other as much.
So you might be thinking, “How do we fix this?” The way I have thought of is what I call a mini camp. This would just be having people over to your house to do planned activities. You could try and replicate some of the things your kid is missing most. So, if your kid loves gardening, then you can create a gardening camp. If your kid loves archery, then you can host an archery camp. If your kid loves watching paint dry, then you can make a watching paint dry camp, etc. You would only need some space and refreshments for afterwards!
I think this solution will reduce stress between family members because the kids will be thankful to the parents. It will also decrease stress because the kids are doing something new and different. It will give the parents something to do, as well. I think that if there is work to do the arguments will be reduced. And then, if there are no arguments, there will be less stress, because if you are working with your kids you won’t have time for yelling. So then if there is not as much stress, it won’t disrupt your homeostasis and make you more likely to get sick, which is kind of the whole thing we are trying to avoid right now.
And, if you decide to host a mini camp, another benefit is the possible in-person interaction. This interaction is good because it keeps the kids from feeling lonely, and being lonely is bad for mental health. Even if you do not ask very many kids to come, the interaction will still be good. As a kid, I like other kids!
One of the main reasons I think this is a good solution is the fact that the mini-camp idea is so flexible. For example, if you do not want it to cost a lot of money it does not have to. You can make it a sleepover or a day camp. You can even make a labor camp for your kids to scrub the bathrooms or mow your lawn (wink). You can do anything you want with this idea.
Since your kids’ activities are canceled and you’re all at home together, you might be noticing some increase in arguments, boredom, and loneliness. If so, you should try my suggestion of the mini camp. This is just having planned activities with others. You can still make this a very memorable summer by having fun while doing the mini camps. You should try it today, or tomorrow, or any other time in the next three months!
Joshua McMichael is a Stillwater Middle Schooler.
