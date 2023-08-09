The Payne County District attorney’s Office filed an amendment in a homicide case that resulted in the defendant facing a lesser charge.
Michael Angus Bigheart, 42, who is now facing a first-degree manslaughter charge was initially charged with first-degree murder. Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent told the court they filed an amendment on Tuesday after a further investigation determined the alternative charge better fit the crime.
Additionally, Vincent said their office needed a continuance because they had not fully interviewed a witness – which she thought could happen within two weeks – and they hoped to have forensic evidence back.
Bigheart is accused of killing Justin Springer in an April domestic dispute.
Payne County Judge Katherine Thomas continued the preliminary hearing at the request of The Payne County District Attorney’s Office despite objections by the defense.
Jodie Gage, representing Bigheart as a court-appointed attorney, objected to the continuance, saying the “state’s not prepared today” and asked for a significant bond reduction since bond could be set.
Arguments were heard for bond reduction. Vincent told the court Bigheart had prior violent convictions and said the charge Bigheart is facing carries a minimum of 20 years in prison. Vincent said the state believes a bond of $150,000 would “be appropriate.”
However, Gage was unsure how much bond her client could pay, so she asked for the bond to be set at $20,000. Thomas set the bond at $150,000, and Bigheart’s case was continued to 9 a.m. Sept. 7.
The second preliminary hearing scheduled to be heard was a child pornography case against Garrett Paul Derycke, 33, of Yale.
Derycke was charged with child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography, obscene materials, and unlawful access to a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes.
Gage said she had just received the police report from the Payne County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday morning, and the office filed an amendment to the case on Tuesday.
Gage said her client decided to waive his right to have a preliminary hearing after she presented the evidence to him. Derycke was bound over for trial court arraignment before Judge Michael Kulling on Sept. 5.
