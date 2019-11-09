America will celebrate the courage and sacrifices of its military service members, living and dead, on Monday. In addition to ceremonies honoring their service, many veterans and active-duty military personnel will find businesses are offering discounts on Veterans Day. Here is a list of events happening in the Stillwater area:
Ceremonies
Veterans remembrance ceremony, 9 a.m., Fairlawn Cemetery, 1123 E. 6th Ave., hosted by American Legion Hanner-Sharp Post No. 129. The ceremony will be followed by a free home-cooked brunch provided by the Fairlawn Cemetery Association. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms or other insignia of service. If you wish to honor one who served, bring a small framed photo to go on the tables with information about their service attached.
“A Very Patriotic Veterans Day Program,” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by the Wm Conrad Veterans Memorial Gardens, 313 Turner Street Langston
The program includes former Oklahoma Sen. Connie Johnson, the Tinker Air Force Honor Guard, 145th Army Bugler and the Langston University Ensemble
The Renaissance, Brookdale, Grace and Westhaven Assisted Living Centers will be honoring their residents who are military veterans with special Veterans Day presentations, ceremonies and gifts. Families, representatives from the various branches of the military and law enforcement will also be present.
1 p.m., Grace Living Center, 1215 W. 10th St.
2 p.m., Westhaven, 1215 S. Western Rd.
3 p.m., The Renaissance of Stillwater, 1400 E. McElroy Rd.
4 p.m., The Brookdale Senior Living, 1616 E. McElroy Rd.
Educational Programs
The Stillwater Public Library and Oklahoma State University Department of History are collaborating to offer a six-part speaker series designed to engage the community in conversations about “Americans at War.” Distinguished scholars with expertise in military themes ranging from the experiences of soldiers and veterans to the impact that war has on society at home, will give hour-long presentations, followed by question and answer sessions. The series continues at 6 p.m. Monday at the Stillwater Public Library with a special Veterans Day program.
“Thank You For Your Service: American Soldiers and American Veterans” with Dr. Jennifer Murray, OSU
Learn more and register at: http://library.stillwater.org/register_for_programs.php\
Discounts
Hal Smith Restaurants are offering veterans a discounted meal at The Garage or Louie’s Grill & Bar.
Veterans who show their military ID when placing their orders will receive a special discount of 25% off their meal at Louie’s on Veteran’s Day. They will receive 5% off their total ticket at The Garage.
All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals.
Veterans and active duty military who present proof of service receive a free $5 Hot-N-Readylunch combo at Little Caesar’s on Veterans Day.
On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military receive a free entree from a special menu at Olive Garden.
Red Lobster is offering a complimentary appetizer or dessert to active-duty military, reserves and veterans on Veterans Day.
Texas Roadhouse is offering all active, retired, or former U.S. military a free lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. They can choose one of 10 entrées from a special Veterans Day menu.
For a complete list of deals and discounts go to https://www.legion.org/veteransday/247586/deals-and-discounts-veterans-day-2019.
Fundraisers
Cavender’s Western Wear will donate a portion of its sales on Monday to benefit Lone Survivor Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides no-cost post-traumatic growth programs for U.S. military veterans and their families.
LSF programs use therapeutic tools that focus on restoring the mind, body and spirit of combat veterans from all branches and service eras who are living with PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury and chronic pain. Significant others and children are included to strengthen and guide the whole family unit.
Cavender’s has pledged a minimum donation of $20,000. When customers purchase items from Cavender’s and Cavenders.com on Monday, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to Lone Survivor Foundation, up to a total of $30,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.