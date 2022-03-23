Hard-throwing Stillwater High pitcher Henry Hutchens threw a seven-inning no-hit shutout against Muskogee in the first game of a district doubleheader Wednesday evening at Couch Park as Stillwater won 18-0.
The Pioneers won the second game, 9-4.
In the first game, Hutchens recorded 13 strikeouts and issued only one walk on a 3-2 pitch in the fifth inning. Hutchens backed up his pitching with an excellent barehanded grab of a high chopper – which he threw to first for the out in the third inning – down the third baseline. The Pioneers played error-free baseball as Hutchens faced only one batter over the minimum of 21 batters in the game.
Gage Gundy hit a solo home run, his fourth homer of the year, in the top of the second inning. It was the only run the Pioneers would need, but they piled on more. Stillwater added three unearned runs in the fourth inning and two unearned runs in the fifth inning. The floodgates opened in the seventh inning when the Pioneers added 12 runs to bring the final score to 18-0. Jackson Holliday, Gage Gundy, Parker Jeffery, Anthony Smith, and Owen Coil all doubled in the seventh inning. Jackson Holliday was 4 for 5 with two doubles in the first game.
The doubleheader was rescheduled after weather delays on Monday and Tuesday. Game time temperature for the first game was 46 degrees with a north wind gusting between 20-27 miles per hour. Stillwater entered the game after a road trip to Arizona winning 3 out of 4, with a 2-0 district record and a 7-2 overall record. Muskogee entered the game at 0-2 in district play and 2-4 overall following a loss to Bixby.
In the nightcap, the Pioneers scored one run in the first inning when Jackson Holliday singled, stole second and scored on a single by Gundy. The Roughers scored two unearned runs in the third inning. Stillwater answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame when Jackson Holliday hit a mammoth solo home run over the right field fence. Ethan Holliday followed with a single and scored on a double from Gundy, who later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Pioneers.
The Roughers added an unearned run in the fourth inning. The Pioneers responded with three runs in their half of the inning. Parker Jeffery led off with a bloop double to right field. Anthony Smith singled him home. Landon Litttau drew a walk. Ethan Holliday plated Smith and Littau on a sharp single to right field to bring the score to 7-3.
Muskogee scratched out another unearned run in the sixth inning. Stillwater answered in the bottom of the inning when Owen Coil doubled and Jackson Holliday hit another towering home run over the right field fence.
Lefty Bryce Bond threw six innings for Stillwater giving up four unearned runs and one hit and striking out 11. Bennet Vaughan came on in the seventh inning to record the final three outs with Stillwater winning 9-4. With the victories, the Pioneers improve to 4-0 in district and 9-2 overall.
The Pioneers play Dale in a non-district game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Couch Park.
Game 1
Stillwater 18, Muskogee 0
Stillwater 010 320 (12)
Muskogee 000 000 0
Hutchens and Jeffery; Zapato, Jones(6), Thompson (7) and Crawford.
2B: Jeffery(2); J. Holliday(2); Coil; Gundy; Smith
HR: Gundy
Game 2
Stillwater 9, Muskogee 4
Muskogee 002 101 0
Stillwater 103 302 –
Grant and Crawford; Bond, Vaughn(7) and Jeffery.
2B: Gundy; Jeffery; Coil; E Holliday
3B: Szlichta
HR: J Holliday(2)
