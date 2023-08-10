In the misty, foggy morning, cars lined the roads and parents dropped off their children for the first day of the Stillwater Public Schools 2023-24 school year Thursday.
For the 350 students at Richmond Elementary School, their day began with administrative assistants holding stop signs, policemen directing traffic and teachers greeting them with a smile.
Richmond Principal Joy Cawood took time to visit each class personally.
“Good morning, I just wanted to pop in and say hello,” Cawood said, as she greeted students in one of Richmond’s first-grade classes. “How’s it going, guys?”
Cawood is a graduate of Stillwater High School and holds degrees in history and education from Oklahoma State University.
She has served in a variety of roles within the district, including gifted and talented coordinator, instructional coach, assistant principal at Richmond and Skyline, technology integration coordinator for the district and principal of the Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy.
Richmond opened in 1990 and is SPS’s northernmost school in Stillwater. Although it is the smallest elementary school in the district, it has been known as a model “Great Expectations” school for 19 years in a row.
Great Expectations, a professional development program, provides teachers and administrators with the skills needed to create harmony and excitement within a school atmosphere – elements that inspire students to pursue academic excellence. The model promotes eight “expectations” for students, including ways they can value, encourage and help each other.
“Every building in our district has a really good culture,” said Cawood, who is starting her second year as Richmond’s Principal. “I think they each have their unique thing. For us, being small is our unique niche, and we really love it.”
This year, Richmond has two pre-K classes; three classes each of kindergarten, first-grade, second-grade, fourth-grade and fifth-grade; and two third-grade classes.
Cawood said preparation for the new school year was wonderful, and teacher turnover was minimal.
“We have the best teachers, the best staff,” Cawood said. “We were really lucky to get our hiring done pretty early, and so it’s been a great start to the school year.”
Cawood stopped near one of the pre-K classrooms and pointed at the door.
“I went to school here when I was a little girl, so it’s a fun connection,” Cawood said. “It actually opened when I was a first-grader. I was in this classroom.”
Her husband, Chad Cawood, joined the Stillwater football program as a lay coach – someone who coaches while holding a job outside of education – in 1998 at 20 years old. He rose through the coaching ranks in a variety of roles and has served as offensive coordinator since 2016. He was promoted this summer as head coach and will serve as an assistant director for the athletic department.
As the new school year began, SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said excitement was thick in the air.
“It’s amazing the energy, the optimism and the hopefulness,” Gordon said. “Everybody’s got a haircut and new shoes and clothes and they’re just excited – parents are excited, teachers are excited. Here in about an hour, we’ll all just settle down and just do the great things that we do.”
He said as the year progresses, the excitement comes and goes, but there’s something about watching the students today, of all days.
“It’s such a great thing for our kids, to see where our little pre-Kers are this morning, learning to stand in line – and (high school) seniors are talking about where they’re going next year, what college or what career,” Gordon said. “It’s an awesome profession. I love this place.”
