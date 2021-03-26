I have what’s known as a “vivid imagination.” It has helped me over the years to write several songs, prepare speeches, write short plays, and also write my “geriatric rap,” also known as “These Few Lines.”
You may think me quite fortunate, and you’d be right. However, there is a dark side to this blessing. It involves that awful question: “What if?” I can’t help but believe that many of you, my dear readers, have had difficulties with this question too.
It usually creeps into your brain when something unexpected comes your way, and at that point, you don’t know what the outcome will be. That’s when we start filling in the blank that comes after the “what if.” If this has happened to you, you will probably connect with these few lines.
Somewhere back in my distant past,
I had to learn a lesson.
It actually took a while to learn.
You may have learned it, too; I’m guessing.
The question always starts like this:
“What if...,”; then my imagination
Would fill in the rest of the question.
It would result in agitation.
It seemed I always feared the worst;
My mind always leaned that way,
Without any facts to support it,
And much to my dismay.
I’d come up with what might happen,
And then I’d begin to worry.
The “what ifs” then would drag me down;
I mean like, in a hurry.
And here’s the irony of it all;
The “what ifs” never bore fruit.
All they did was cause me pain,
That would often be acute.
After many times of going that route,
It finally came to me.
I’d better eliminate the “what ifs”,
And I have to some degree.
But when something comes my way,
That is usually unexpected,
The “what if” puts his foot in the door.
He can be most disaffected.
So when “what if” comes to trouble you,
It’s best just to ignore
That no good, worthless rascal,
And then just slam the door.
