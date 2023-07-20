Stillwater kicked off its annual Krazy Daze on Wednesday and a steady flow of shoppers filled the sidewalks.
The citywide sales event gave Stillwater merchants a chance to sell seasonal and overstock items before back-to-school shopping begins. The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, City of Stillwater and Visit Stillwater worked to promote the event and engage the community.
Sales opened Wednesday and will continue through Sunday. Downtown merchants reported a good start to the five-day event despite the nearly triple-digit weather.
“Usually, Thursdays are one of our better days because traditionally, that’s when Krazy Daze would start,” said Laura Frazier, one of the owners at 405 Mercantile. “Yesterday was an awesome day.”
Co-owner Amy Green said they saw more customers on Wednesday than normal. The heat isn’t really a factor, since some years the weather has been worse.
“We’re only the second day in,” Frazier said. “Friday may be amazing compared to the normal Friday … It may be that it’s the next two days that are rocking it.”
She said it’s hard to predict how things will go in retail, as nothing is ever consistent. Last year, they sold more Christmas merchandise in July, and this year they haven’t seen the interest in those products.
Sometimes, customers don’t know that the merchandise inside is the same price as the merchandise on the sidewalk under the tents.
“Even though it’s hot outside, there’s a mentality (that) because it’s outside, (customers) think it’s a better deal,” Green said. “But because we run out of space outside, we still have stuff inside that is marked down.”
She said they moved some BruMates (insulated tumblers) outside and sold three within a half hour – although they had the product inside for the same price.
Frazier has been working the Krazy Daze sales for 20 years.
“I’m a veteran,” Frazier said. “It’s funny how it’s changed over history and time. They used to close the streets off, they used to have bounce houses and face painting and music.”
It was a theme repeated – not only from merchants, but shoppers.
Ponca City residents John Keith and Kelly Conrady come every year to Krazy Days in Stillwater – a tradition they’ve kept for the past five years.
John Keith remembers when Krazy Daze was one day and his mother would spend all day shopping.
“My mother dragged me to Enid for Krazy Daze,” he said. “I know about this stuff, but we don’t spend all day.”
Kelly Conrady said she missed the old days of shopping Krazy Daze – when it was a one-day event, lines were long and bargains were better. But they both understood that the economy affects sales.
“We get it, we understand what they’re trying to do,” John said. “Big box stores are kind of taking over a little bit and these people are trying to make a living.”
They planned to hit the stores in downtown Stillwater and then head to Chris’ University Spirit, Academy Sports and Outdoors and Brown’s Shoes.
Murphy’s Department Store owner Terry Monroe also reported that sales were higher for the first day than last year, and he had seen shoppers from Ponca City and Tulsa – but fewer from Oklahoma City.
He also noticed a pattern with customers this year, but instead of staying outside, most customers came inside. In the past, with more tents outside, customers would hardly come inside.
“(Now), people don’t like to shop outside … so they come inside, and what’s outside sometimes gets ignored,” Monroe said.
Monroe said Krazy Daze began starting on Wednesday because some events would be added to the week, but now those events – like the downtown Art and Wine Walk on Friday – have been moved.
Several other factors like Eskimo Joe’s anniversary and the end of summer classes at Oklahoma State University also affect when Krazy Daze is held, he said.
Monroe buys some merchandise from other vendors specifically for Krazy Daze, but most of Murphy’s merchandise for the event comes from their own inventory.
“It really is helpful, because there’s no other time when you can put a lot of stuff on sale and expect to get a whole lot of people in,” Monroe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.