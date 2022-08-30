Devin Dourisseau has fulfilled his mother’s prophecy.
When he and his family traveled to Langston University for a recruiting visit, his mom, LaChrisha Dourisseau, had confidence it was the football program for him. The campus sits about 1,000 miles from his home city of Phoenix, but Dourriseau trusted her wisdom.
Now, as Dourisseau enters his super-senior season at Langston, he sees how everything has aligned for him.
“I feel like my mom manifested it, like she knew what was gonna happen,” Dourisseau said. “She knew I was gonna thrive here; she knew I was gonna do my best here.”
Showing his versatility as a hybrid slot corner/inside linebacker/safety, Dourisseau is poised to lead the defense as the Lions prepare to open their season against Oklahoma Panhandle State at 6 p.m. Saturday in W.E. Anderson Stadium. He is returning from a season in which he recorded 70 tackles, including 52 solo stops, to gain Sooner Athletic Conference first-team recognition.
The daily grind of fall camp is grueling, but Dourisseau said he loves the routine of waking up for workouts, going to practice and watching film. His knack for dissecting plays and analyzing strategies extends beyond the football field – he holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism, which fits his interest in sports commentary, and he is pursuing a master’s degree in urban education, which will give him the option to teach and coach.
Dourisseau is reaching his aspirations. He just had to wait for his moment.
During his first semester, Dourisseau missed Arizona.
He could no longer see his family and friends on a regular basis, and he also wasn’t playing football. From the time he was 4 years old, Dourisseau had embraced his role as an active contributor, a star on every team – but in 2017, when the Lions rolled to a 10-1 overall record and went 8-0 in conference play, Dourisseau sat on the bench as a redshirt.
He talked to his mom, sharing his feelings of homesickness, and Dourisseau remembered how she responded with encouragement.
“It’s going be hard in the beginning,” she told him. “ ...You got to push through. You got to keep your head up and keep going.”
Dourisseau heeded her advice, and now, he loves his college experience so much that he chose to continue playing at Langston for an extra year. He said he initially considered transferring to a Division I program after spending a couple of seasons with the Lions, but he changed his mind. He was steadily building a standout career at Langston and garnering attention from a few pro scouts, so why start over somewhere else?
At the same time, HBCU football teams were gaining national spotlight and attracting highly touted recruits. The momentum picked up when cornerback Travis Hunter, the top prospect in the class of 2022, decommitted from Florida State and chose to play for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
“It actually felt like perfect timing, really, because as I made that decision to stay, that’s when Deion Sanders went to Jackson State, and that’s when all the HBCU hype started to come in and flow in,” Dourisseau said. “So I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna just stay here and see how this works out.’”
The decision is working in his favor.
With an entire season ahead of him, Dourisseau is only four career tackles away from the 200 mark.As a redshirt freshman, he racked up 45 tackles with 34 solo stops and 6.5 tackles for loss. The next year, he matched his total of 45, and he added 36 during the shortened spring 2021 season before raising the bar with 70 tackles last season.
Since his redshirt year, he hasn’t had to worry if he’s had enough time on the field. After the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Langston’s 2020 season to spring 2021, NAIA football players gained an extra year of eligibility, so Dourriseau is entering his fifth season as an active player, embracing the chance to keep competing.
Although he made an impact early in his career, Dourisseau has elevated his technique since then.
“The biggest way my game has grown since my freshman year is I’ve learned the game so well, how to break down film, how to read tendencies, basically know the play before they even run it based off their formation and watching film as well,” Dourisseau said. “As well as, I’ve learned how to tell receivers’ routes just by the way they line up on the field, if they’re too close on the field, if they want to run an out route or an in route.”
With his abilities to read and dismantle offenses, Dourisseau has high expectations for the Lions’ defense. He said they are striving to go 10-0 in the regular season for the first time since 2017.
“We’re all on the same page,” Dourisseau said. “There’s no selfishness. Everybody’s buying in, trying to better each other. Everybody’s staying humble, and my expectations, especially for this weekend, is we go out there, we do our job, we stick to the game plan, we make routine tackles, we make routine plays and just take one game at a time, 1-0 each week.”
