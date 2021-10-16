This past week, I held an interim study with Rep. Ronny Johns that examined ways to increase pay for support professionals in our public schools. These are people who serve as teachers’ aids in our classrooms, clerical workers in our school offices, bus drivers, custodians or cafeteria workers.
Some of these people make as little as $10 an hour. And though the Legislature has increased pay in the past few years, many are still working two or three jobs just to make ends meet.
We’ve appropriated record amounts of funding to education this fiscal year – $3.1 billion – and we’ve increased education funding every year for the past five years. And yet we’re still seeing very low pay for our school support personnel.
We heard from several school administrators at this study who said if we want to see this change, then we’ll need to line-item support pay in our next state budget. However, when this has happened in the past, the Legislature has been accused of not allowing local control and actually cutting funding for other areas of education. We’ll have to find a solution that will have broad support, and I will continue working on this ahead of our regular session, which starts in February.
You can read much more about this study on our House website under media / press releases: https://okhouse.gov/Media/News_Story.aspx?NewsID=8285.
I also want to mention a couple of additional interim studies I believe will be of interest in the coming weeks.
IS21-115, by Rep. Sherrie Conley, will look at enhancing the accessibility of job certification and licensure for people with disabilities. Those with disabilities desire to do meaningful work, and with a current shortage of workers in our state and the nation, we could sure use their help. We should remove every barrier to employment that we can. The study will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Room 206 at the state Capitol.
IS21-051, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, will examine school districts that have used their federal COVID relief funds to ensure student success during this academic year. Highlighting successful, innovative programs could help us see what could be expanded through existing legislation once relief funds are spent. The study will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. in Room 206.
Just a reminder, these meetings are open to the public and can be viewed online at https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx. Look for the name of the committee and the date. Video also is archived.
On a personal note, I had the opportunity recently to attend lunch with Wally Funk while she was visiting the Oklahoma State University campus. Wally is an OSU alumna who went to space with Jeff Bezos earlier this summer. She’s an amazing woman who spent time as an American aviator and a Goodwill ambassador, and now she can add the title of space tourist.
I took my 7-year-old granddaughter Elsie to the lunch because she has expressed an interest in flying and going to space someday. She got to meet Wally as well as OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum, and she received an autographed poster from Wally, who even offered to take her flying with her sometime! During the luncheon, Wally spoke to the group of OSU dignitaries about the need for more women to study engineering and the sciences. Let’s continue inspiring our young people to consider all the possibilities open to them. Who knows if a child in your life may be the next Wally Funk!
As always, it is an honor to serve you. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me at 405-557-7304 or John.Talley@okhouse.gov.
Rep. John Talley, a Republican, serves District 33 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Logan and Payne Counties.
