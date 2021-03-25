Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Public school districts and universities across our great nation are adopting policies that segregate students out of their general student bodies, into isolated groups based on their ancestry.
Programs and spaces are created to keep them apart since all humans do not look the same. This is completely opposite of the dream Dr. King promoted. Our nation grows stronger when we encourage social harmony and understanding.
Let’s not divide ourselves based on how we look, but let’s draw closer together based on the common human bond we all share!
The truth is, we all are one race – HUMAN!
