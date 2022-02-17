Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
Joe Biden announced that he plans to nominate a Black woman to fill Justice Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court.
Now there is absolutely nothing wrong with having a Black woman on the court. The problem is with Biden announcing it.
Can you imagine what would have happened if Donald Trump announced he was nominating a white man to the Court? The Dems would have gone crazy, called him a racist, which they did anyway, but he would have been wrong to do so and so is Joe Biden.
