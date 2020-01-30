Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
In answer to the letter of Jan. 26, 2020, I agree it’s not fitting to cite the writer’s name. I won’t go into the long list of reasons I believe Donald Trump is unfit to be president. Those can be easily found elsewhere. I take issue with the statement that Mr. Trump was elected by a majority.
Yes, he won via the electoral college because his campaign managers concentrated on certain key states. But despite Republican gerrymandering and voter suppression, and the well-documented Russian interference, Trump lost the popular vote by approximately 3,000,000. In my view, the Electoral College may have been appropriate in the late 18th and the early 19th centuries, but no longer applies and should be abolished.
Mary Silva
Stillwater
To the editor:
In response to the letter written by Karan Brunken published in Sunday’s News Press.
According to “The Official 2016 Presidential General Election Results”, actual votes cast were:
Hillary Clinton - 65,853,516
Donald Trump - 62,984,825
Others - 7,830,896
If “majority rules” applied, we would not be having this conversation.
Donald Trump is President because he won the Electoral College, he did not win the vote of the people.
I do not wish to get into a discussion of the Electoral College. I just wanted to point out that Donald Trump was not elected by “the majority of the people in the great country.”
