Fred Causley, Sr.
Stillwater
To the editor:
My wife had back surgery recently and was in the Stillwater Medical Center.
I wish for the world to know what a great facility we have in our little town! The nurses, male and female, are angels in the flesh.
Genuine care went into their treatment of my Mary, even with me hovering around them trying to be helpful. Night shifts, day shifts, ER staff and doctors gave us confidence and constantly worked to make Mary feel better with as much limitation on pain as they could. They presented the “human side” in their work and I say that whatever they are paid isn’t enough.
Thank you, SMC!
