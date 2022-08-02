Belinda Bruner
Stillwater
To the editor:
A pair of ducks, a clearly committed couple, live in Meyers Park. The male is green and the female is brown. On pleasant days they go for a stroll through the neighborhood that includes 9th through 12th and Ridge Drive. It is a joy and delight to see; they waddle in sync, and glance around at the environment before heading back and settling down in one of their nests.
You see, I am usually aware of what goes on in my city. I was aware that we had closed down the parks and recreation department but I am perplexed as to why we used money to contract an outside park analysis company. It is bad enough to be without our own parks and recreation department, and an outside firm is not the right option for correcting this lack. Raising money to pay our own citizens would make more sense.
Further, I never heard that the city was considering hiring an outside firm. This should have been more transparent to Stillwater citizens. I hope the city council will give a widely advertised opportunity to speak before choosing to eliminate several of Stillwater’s parks.
I’m usually quite secure about the way our city is governed but this park consultation has me surprised and dismayed. I’m very worried, and am not able to be at peace with the way Stillwater’s recreational facilities are being managed.
