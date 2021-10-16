Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
When will Joe Biden realize that big government is not the solution to the nation’s problems but is the problem?
When pigs fly.
Everything he touches turns to (bleep) and he shows no concern.
He cannot reverse the tragedy in Afghanistan but he can complete the border wall and reopen the oil industry.
But he won’t.
If the Democrats succeed in federalizing our election laws, the last election will look like a Sunday picnic and most likely Bernie Sanders will be our next president.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Garland had branded as domestic terrorists the parents who contest the school boards who want to let students be indoctrinated. He has the FBI to investigate them.
What is going on in our country?
If only we could bring back Harry Truman or Dwight Eisenhower and return our country to somewhat normal.
Enough said.
