To the editor:
Even though it is still bitterly cold outside, and it seems as though our trees, shrubs, vegetables, and flowers will never reappear, take heart! Now is the time for us to rest and PLAN!
Look through the seed catalogs that are rolling in, look back at the notes you took about last year’s garden, and think about trying something new this year!
Payne County Master Gardeners would like to invite you to join us at the Tuesday Gardening Series this year.
We start Tuesday, Feb. 8, with a presentation on Straw Bale Gardening, an easy and fun way to grow vegetables even in a very tiny yard!
Please come to the OSU Greenhouse Learning Center at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 to get that jump start on ideas for your garden.
The Learning Center is quite large, and we can easily spread out, 6 feet away from each other if that makes you comfortable. Lots of parking, and easy to find, just south of Hall of Fame Street, between Lincoln and Cleveland. Check it out on Google Maps. And check out Payne County Master Gardeners on Facebook for lots more information about TGS and other events.
Looking ahead, we meet the second Tuesday of each month, and on March 8 our presentation will be about attracting pollinators to your garden. April 12 will be a talk on Water Gardens, so please join us!
It’s all FREE, fun and inspiring!
