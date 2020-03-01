Jim Showalter
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Coronavirus is coming to the U.S. The CDC announced on Feb 25 that the Coronavirus was going to hit our country soon and we should prepare for it. President Trump blamed the concerns on media hype.
But President Trump had already crippled our ability to counter the virus. In 2018, with little fanfare and as part of his attack on the analytic, highly trained parts of our government, Trump closed down and did not replace the pandemic emergency teams in both the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Council.
Laurie Garrett, authority on pandemics (The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases In a World Out of Balance, 1995) was interviewed on MSNBC on March 25. When asked why Trump destroyed these two groups who were put there to coordinate efforts in the case of a pandemic, she simply said it was because Obama had created them. There was no other reason she could think of.
Her response fit with the personal crusade Trump has carried out to erase Obama’s achievements, be it the fact that it was Obama who guided us out of the recession in 2008 onwards and is the true author of our good economy today; Obama’s health care plan, the parts of which are widely supported by a majority of the U.S.; or the fact that Obama had larger inaugural crowds and remains far more popular than Trump. Trump carries on this crusade against Obama, not to better the country, but because of his thin-skinned ego.
Trump now speaks of appointing a “Coronavirus Czar” to coordinate the fight against the pandemic, but he fails to mention the fact that he destroyed the existing expert groups that would have already been working on the matter, that would have already been planning and coordinating efforts to protect U.S. citizens. And he did not destroy those groups of experts out of concern for the nation.
If it is any reassurance, do remember Trump has told us he always knows best and is a “stable genius.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.