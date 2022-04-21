Bryan Jones
Stillwater
To the editor:
A group of narrow-minded parents are going to get their own school sued. And the school will lose that suit because every school that has succeeded in banning trans children from restrooms has lost because such bans clearly violate Title 9 and the Equal Protection clause of the constitution.
This is not a hypothetical situation. It’s what will happen. Consider Whitaker v. Kenosha (2016). When a school district banned trans students from the restroom, going as far as to make them wear identifying wristbands, the school was sued. The school lost the suit. The ruling was appealed, and the school lost the appeal.
It doesn’t matter what Governor Stitt says. This isn’t about being “woke” or whatever pseudoscience or pseudo-psychology this group of parents are using in their rhetoric. It’s a matter of law. Title 9 and the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution are so clear on this that the appeal in the above case was unanimous.
Of Stillwater schools are sued, and they likely will be, they will lose because banning children from the bathroom is against the law.
Further, if they lose the suit, they will have to make funding cuts to pay their victims.
The school system already knows this. That’s what trans children have been able to use the restroom for years with out incident. They know that banning children from the restroom is not only wrong, it’s a violation of law and financially foolish.
The best thing this group can do, is drop it. They need to step back into whatever 1950s Time Capsule they escaped from, and leave the school alone.
History, the constitution, economics, and morality are on the side of trans kids.
