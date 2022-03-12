Craig Maile
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you, Jeff Pickens, for your recent letter in which you encouraged people to do some research about Russia and its leadership.
I couldn’t agree more.
The ambitions of Vladimir Putin seem to look backward, to the decades when Russia was a part of the Soviet Union. It’s worth remembering that the Soviet dictator, Stalin, signed a secret pact with Adolf Hitler in 1939 in which the two dictatorships would each attack Poland and divide it between them. One dictatorship was on the far left (communism) and the other was on the far right (fascism), but the divergent politics did not get in the way of nationalism on both sides: The opportunity to destroy and dismember a neighboring country and to eliminate its people.
After two years, Hitler turned on his ally and invaded the Soviet Union. During the later stages of the Second World War, the remains of thousands of Polish citizens were discovered by German troops in the Katyn Forest. The Soviet government blamed the Germans for the massacre, but the responsible party was proven to be the Soviet Union, specifically the NKVD secret police, which became the KGB to which Vladimir Putin would later belong. The Soviets, after they invaded Poland in collaboration with Hitler, had murdered thousands of Polish citizens who might one day represent a challenge to Soviet rule. These citizens included members of the military, the government, and intellectuals.
It is important to understand the “old days” to which Vladimir Putin might wish his country to return.
