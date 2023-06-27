Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 97F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.