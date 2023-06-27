Stillwater Medical Administration
To the editor:
We wanted to take time to address some of the recent comments by Bob Darcy, OSU Retired Professor. First, we want to thank you for trusting your care to Stillwater Medical all these years. We are always grateful to have the opportunity to care for our neighbors, friends, and family, which includes all those who are part of the Oklahoma State family, both past and present.
As a not-for-profit community hospital that has served Stillwater for more than 80 years, Stillwater Medical is committed to providing compassionate and high-quality healthcare to the communities we serve and the patients who rely on our services.
As Professor Darcy rightly points out, Stillwater Medical is a highly rated, top-quality health system with an emergency department staffed 24 hours a day, the only MR-Linac for radiation therapy treatment in Oklahoma, new, state-of-the-art surgical suites, a level 2 NICU currently under construction, the most advanced diagnostic imaging services, and highly qualified and experienced physician specialists that allow our patients to stay closer to home for life-saving treatments.
We know that the Stillwater community deserves this level of attention and care because it is what we want for ourselves and our family members. However, providing high quality care requires a commitment from insurance companies to invest in patients’ health and well-being and BlueCross is currently refusing to make that commitment while undervaluing the value and services we provide to patients.
While our costs have increased 26% since before COVID, insurance companies like BlueCross are making record profits while refusing to pay for patients’ medically necessary healthcare services. We negotiated in good faith for seven months, but BlueCross only offered terms that threatened our ability to preserve patients’ access to their long-trusted providers, continue recruiting and retaining top talent – the people who care for you and your family – and offer the highest quality care across disciplines and specialties.
As required by law, Stillwater Medical lists charges on our website under the patient resources tab and we encourage patients to contact our patient billing team any time they have questions. Of our many commercial payors, BlueCross is the only one not reimbursing at rates needed for you to continue receiving Stillwater Medical’s quality of care.
Our priority is, and will always be, to ensure that our patients can access high-quality healthcare services in the local community and preserve their longstanding relationships with the providers they know and trust. We hope our patients will consider the options available to them and call on BlueCross to be good partners and deepen investment in their care at Stillwater. Regardless of the BlueCross outcome, we look forward to another 80 years of caring for this community every day.
