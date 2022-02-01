Gloria Short
Director of Sales,
Residence Inn by Marriott
To the editor:
The Residence Inn by Marriott is thrilled with the prospect of Visit Stillwater having the resources to do even more to attract visitors to Stillwater. Inflation has increased a great deal over the past 36 years and it is past time for us to modernize the tax to generate additional revenue for visitor development efforts. We also look forward to hosting more events and groups throughout the year as well! I’ll be voting YES! on February 8!
Melissa Hubbard,
Hampton Inn & Suites
Stillwater West/Airport
To the editor:
The Hampton Inn & Suites Stillwater West/Airport supports the vision of Visit Stillwater to attract more weekday and weekend groups to our community. We will vote “Yes!” for the Visitor Tax on February 8 to keep groups in Stillwater and encourage additional groups in our community. We also support the construction of additional athletics facilities to keep local dollars in Stillwater and bring in overnight visitors who participate in multiple day tournaments.
Michelle Wallace,
Director of Sales,
Fairfield Inn & Suites
To the editor:
We depend on the marketing and sales provided by Visit Stillwater to fill the Fairfield Inn & Suites throughout the year. I support a “Yes!” vote on February 8 so we can provide more assistance to groups considering Stillwater as a host site location. Adding sports facilities, improving our current facilities, or considering other tourism amenities can also help us attract more visitors.”
Angela Paris,
General Manager,
Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites
Stillwater - University West
To the editor:
The Holiday Inn & Suites Stillwater - University West works very closely with the staff of Visit Stillwater to provide room block accommodations for groups meeting in our community. We support a “Yes!” vote for the Visitor Tax on February 8 so Visit Stillwater can expand their services to the hotel industry and help build athletics fields and facilities to attract more tournaments to Stillwater. With more support, we will also be better positioned to attract convention business Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.