To the editor:
As a parent to three children enrolled in Stillwater Public Schools, I would like to take the time to draw attention to the upcoming School Board election on April 6 and voice my support for Steve Hallgren. As residents of Stillwater, we are so fortunate to live in a community that supports education and to have such talented, passionate and caring teachers, administration and staff in our schools. In the last year, our schools and families have faced unprecedented obstacles due to the pandemic and we applaud the resiliency of the schools, families and the community. The role of the School Board is so important in advocating for our students and teachers, serving as a bridge between our schools and communities, and identifying areas for growth and improvement.
Steve Hallgren believes in education and has spent his life invested in this field. He spent 30 years teaching at OSU and then another two years teaching high school biology in Tanzania during his time in the Peace Corp. He and his wife Gerry raised three children who were educated by Stillwater Public Schools. He has served as a past Westwood Elementary PTA President and even returned as a tutor following his time in the Peace Corp. As a mother to children currently enrolled at Westwood, his involvement in our school is quite meaningful. We are appreciative of the beautiful pine trees along 6th street which Steve helped plant when his own children were in elementary school as a way to provide a screen for the school. Additional rows of trees were planted near the old school to provide shade for playgrounds and Westwood saved many of these trees when the school was rebuilt. Planting trees is an ongoing commitment which requires frequent pruning and upkeep and Steve has been involved with the care of the trees long after his own children graduated from Stillwater Public Schools. He will continue to help maintain the existing trees. The planting of trees is symbolic of Steve’s commitment to education and his investment in students while looking forward to the future. These trees represent his many years of commitment to our schools and children. Just like the trees, Steve and his family have strong roots in Stillwater.
I am voting for Steve Hallgren because he believes in inclusive education. As a parent to multicultural children, it is important to have School Board members who are supportive of diversity and inclusion within the public schools. Stillwater schools have students from all over the world and we want members of our School Board who will respect students from all backgrounds. Steve is a global individual who spent two years teaching high school biology in Tanzania. He has spent considerable time abroad and his wife Gerry previously served as Director of OSU’s Study Abroad Office. For our family, it is important that we vote for a candidate who has a global outlook and who is open to people of various cultures. We have a large international community in Stillwater and we believe that Steve will help advocate for this population.
An effective school board member will have the ability to approach problems in a thoughtful and analytical manner. Steve has a calm and reasonable personality. He listens to all sides free of judgment and looks for the best possible solutions. Steve has currently been serving on the School Board since September 2020 during some of the most stressful times. He has remained calm and collected and served as a voice of reason. We have been impressed by his work so far and wish to see him continue to serve on the Board.
We are living in a time of great uncertainty and a time of division. We want a Board member that will draw people together and work towards common goals for the greater good of all students. Steve and his family are kind and compassionate and welcome people from all backgrounds. Steve’s long career at OSU and his volunteer work at Westwood demonstrate his steady commitment to education and the community of Stillwater spanning several decades. We will be proud to cast our vote for Steve on April 6 and we hope you will do the same.
