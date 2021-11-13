David and Kathy McCroskey
Stillwater
To the editor:
The “Into the Streets” group that came to work in our yard were a breath of fresh air and did a great job. They were from Alpha Omicron Pi and Lambda Chi Alpha.
Catie McCraw, Lauren Dally, Olivia Greer, Melanie Carroll, Gracie Dover, Lauren Selman, Kirstin Kakacek, Katleyn Needler, Anna Boyd, Reece McIntosh, Micah Smith, Jaci Deitrick, Brandon Cook, Derek Garcia, Chloe Farischon, Kyle Grill, Jared Richter, John Splawn, Morgan Patterson, Payton Winter, Zana Jbara, Getty Lindsey and Madeline Baughman.
Phyllis and Carl Jobe
Stillwater
To the editor:
Many thanks to our OSU student that came to our home and cleaned up our yard. They worked very hard and it looks very nice. All are seniors:
Ashley Lange, Paden Coldiron, Ryan Bleish, Zach DeGeorge and Samuel Hills.
Gerald Stangl
Stillwater
To the editor:
A big thank you to five young ladies from the professional agricultural sorority Sigma Alpha – Reese Gonzales Kendall Hays, Jenna Henson, Anna Kitzerow and McKayla Patterson. They washed windows, raked leaves, planted pansies, cleaned my garage and stowed bags and bundles of yard waste. Best wishes in your college days and future careers.
Jan Schelsky
Stillwater
To the editor:
Thank you to the following OSU students who came to my house on Nov. 6. They cleaned flower beds, raked leaves and I appreciate their help. This is a wonderful program.
Lillian Loomis, Willa Davenport, Macy Musser, Isabel Carillo, Sam Marcear, Jared Youngblood, Kanny Gipson and Johnathan Foster.
