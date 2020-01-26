Karan Brunken
Glencoe
To the editor:
I hesitate to mention any one person’s letter to the editor, but Mr. Bettis, just what makes you think we have failed to get the right person as president? The majority rules is what I have always thought, but now I guess that is wrong. If spoken, does that make it true? As I have mentioned before, I know there are many fine Democrats, most of my family are Democrats, however we do tend to vote who seems to be the best person for the job, not just the party.
I believe when I voted for Mr. Trump, I made the right decision. Have none of you prospered or done a little better since the Obama years? How much worse off are you, Mr. Bettis?
Yes, let’s wait until the elections and see if the majority of the people in the great country get it wrong again. Just tell us one more time that the majority is wrong. Was the majority right the two times they voted Obama in, but wrong when they voted Trump in? Think about the real reasons this impeachment is going on.
