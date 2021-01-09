Doug and Carla Wilsey
Stillwater
To the editor:
A good thing happened Jan. 4 and 5 in Stillwater thanks to our Payne County Health Department. Approximately 1,200 Oklahomans got the first of two COVID immunizations during the two days of clinics at the Expo Center. This was part of the Phase Two national COVID immunization plan targeting outpatient healthcare workers, first responders and persons over 65.
Citizens aggressively claimed all of the appointments, and nurses worked diligently to vaccinate every possible person.
Three weeks after the first Moderna vaccine one has 50% protection from the COVID virus. This increases to 94.7% protection three weeks after the second shot which is given four weeks later.
The health department plans to hold more COVID vaccination clinics as soon as more vaccine is made available to them. Currently, Oklahoma has used all of its allotted vaccine available.
As observers, we were moved by the elation of hundreds of vaccine recipients. They had knowledge that in six weeks their fear of COVID infection or transmission to their loved ones would be over. Each injection gave not only a vaccine but hope, health and happiness.
Thank you to the Payne County Health Department personnel. Job well done.
Doug Valley
Stillwater
To the editor:
High Fives (virtually) to Payne County Health Department! I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Expo Center this afternoon. The process was fast and very well organized. Other than a tiny needle stick it was painless, and I experienced no side effects. Start to finish in less than 30 minutes.
After watching the news and seeing the chaos experienced in other states I am so very proud of our Oklahoma Health Care workers and administrators.
I know the vaccine supply is limited more than we would like, but I urge everyone who is eligible either because of their employment, age, or health challenges, to sign up as soon as possible and start getting protected. We will win this battle. But until everyone is protected by the vaccine or natural immunity, please wear your mask and keep your distance.
