Dana Cole
Stillwater
To the editor:
To, Oklahoma State Department of Health. Through your department’s website, I was scheduled for my first shot of Moderna vaccine at Stillwater Expo Center, Feb. 8, 2021, 1 p.m. Due to the ice storm the appointment was canceled.
I was eventually re-scheduled for yesterday, Feb. 22, at 1 pm. When I got there I found two entrance doors. The door on the left had a printed sign taped to the inside of the door’s window, that stated those who had been re-scheduled from Feb. 8 should use that door. I was early, so I was first in line there. There was another man behind me who was there for the same reason. The “official” outside said something about it being for the second Moderna shot only, so I told him my situation and that I was there for the first shot. He was puzzled and went inside to ask about it, when soon afterwards someone actually peeled the sign off the window!
The man came back out and told me I could not get a first Moderna shot, but that I could get in the other line and get a first Pfizer shot. He told the other man behind me the same thing. I decided not to take him up on that offer because 1. The line was at least 200 people long, and 2. I was afraid that I would wait all that time and still be turned away because my appointment was for Moderna. This is totally unacceptable. Please tell me: in what way is the second Moderna shot any different from the first? I have found three sources like this one, https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/verify/verify-difference-covid-vaccine-dose-one-two/275-456bdc78-f476-4c25-9dac-eb26a1aaf447 that state the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are exactly the same as the first. So why would they have turned me away?
I have re-registered to try to get the vaccine shot, but I had to substitute my middle name for my first name or your system would not let me register. So far, I am not able to find any venues for the vaccine within 50 miles of my residence in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.