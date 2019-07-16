To the editor:
So, according to The New York Times, UK Ambassador Kim Darroch labeled Donald Trump as “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent.” He also opined that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace,” described conflicts within the White House as “knife fights,” and described the Trump administration as “clumsy and inept.”
These comments should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention. As Mr. Trump likes to tell in his favorite fable, “You knew I was a snake when you took me in.” It is amazing to read about the significant number of voters in 2016 voted for Mr. Trump even though they had great reservations about his ability to be president.
Mr. Trump responded to this latest criticism in his usual manner by pitching a hissy fit, as my dear Mother would have said, and resorted to name calling and invective toward our greatest ally’s ambassador.
Ask yourself the following question; “If Mr. Trump were on your school board would you tolerate such behavior, or would you show him the door?” Then ask yourself how much more impact a rogue president can have than a single member of a school board.
