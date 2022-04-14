For the past seven days, Mesonet.org recorded Stillwater’s rainfall at 0.04 inches.
Rare birds for the week in Payne County included the ongoing juvenile Snow Goose, Winter Wren, early Forster’s Tern, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Fox Sparrow, and early Spotted Sandpiper.
After observing the young Snow Goose in the company of several Canada Geese, it appears to be an imprint on the species. It cannot be clarified whether or not it was reared by Canada Geese since it was young, but it reportedly flies with the group wherever they go.
Writer recently processed photos, and came up with an adult Brown Booby from March 31. The bird was closer to the old printing facility than it was to me. A couple of shots were fired off for identification purposes, as it was in flight and at a distance, but that was all that anyone could have done. Its bright yellow feet and long bill were apparent, even at that distance. The species, believed to be juveniles in 2018 and 2019 were found at the Dover Dolese Cement Plant and in Tulsa.
Early this week, we made a couple of trips to Boomer Lake and observed the Bald Eagle, who appeared to be going for a dive just north of Heron Cove. Also discovered in that trip were a few Clay-colored Sparrows, Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warblers in fresh breeding plumage, our Eastern Bluebird pair, Barn Swallows, Fish Crows, Northern Shovelers, Blue-winged Teal at close range on the wing, the Snow Goose, and close to three dozen Purple Martins over Heron Cove. Two students from OSU that accompanied writer were thrilled at having seen the eagle as well as the other birds counted.
This Tuesday several migratory Franklin’s Gulls in fresh plumage were upon the lake. We also counted our first Warbling Vireo, Lark and Savannah Sparrows, and three Brown Thrashers in close proximity to one another. Three singing males that were so temporarily close to one another could be a former clutch that was raised near that same area last year. Under any other circumstances, three males would never allow that behavior, and it likely will not last that much longer if they all settle territory upon Boomer Lake.
A lot has been happening with migrants in the recent past, including good numbers of assorted hawks riding thermals overhead. We also have seen Turkey Vultures doing the same, and we’re hoping for a lot more songbirds and waterbirds as they venture their way to breeding territory.
Many birders only go out during migration for the highest bird counts that thrill and take the breath away, and there will be plenty to see as time marches on for our breeding birds.
If you have the opportunity to feed and watch birds, don’t forget the Breeding Bird Survey that will help identify those birds in the most need.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
