September has a heavy list of migratory bird arrivals and departures this month, so be prepared for some good birding if you’re in the right place at the right time. They are coming directly to you from the northern regions, some of which writer observed just last week in Wyoming, so enjoy them as much as I did.
For the first half of the month, share a warm Oklahoma greeting with Cinnamon Teal, Northern Pintail, Eared Grebe, Sabine’s Gull, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Merlin, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireos, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Swainson’s Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, Vesper, Savannah, Clay-colored, and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Tennessee, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Bay-breasted, Chestnut-sided, and Yellow-rumped Warblers, and Virginia Rail.
Also for the beginning of the month, birds leaving for all points south will include Chuck-will’s-widow, Black-chinned Hummingbird, Common Gallinule, Upland Sandpiper, Long-billed Curlew, Willet, Acadian Flycatcher, Cassin’s Sparrow, Yellow-breasted Chat, Orchard and Bullock’s Oriole, Prothonotary, Yellow, and Swainson’s Warbler.
Writer located many of these individuals while they were in transit and getting ready to leave, including Cinnamon Teal, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Cedar Waxwing, Vesper Sparrow, and Chestnut-sided Warbler. This made it a truly exciting time to find birds before they arrived at home.
It was also a time of discovery for birds that don’t come to our area like the American Dipper, Greater Sage Grouse, Chukar, Clark’s Nutcracker, Canada Jay, Trumpeter Swan, and many others. Thanks to all the Wyoming birders that wanted to take me out and increase my knowledge with their birds. See you again soon.
Keep those hummingbird feeders clean, filled and at the ready for our guests, which could also include some more unusual varieties. Every year new species are heading east to spend a good portion of the winter.
We also need to put out fresh black oil sunflower seed for those visitors in need for extra energy, as well as drinking and bathing water for their needs. They will also appreciate our insects on both evergreen and deciduous trees, especially our nomadic visitors like the Cedar Waxwing and Red-breasted Nuthatch IF they choose to visit this early in the season. It is better to be ready than not.
Bear in mind the fact that lights out overnight will carry our visitors straight to their destinations without any delays or extraneous excursions. Those visits could be fatal with those lights that are rarely friendly.
Since we’ll be finding these birds for an extended stay, do bear in mind that juveniles look different than their more common parents. Study field guides and other sources to learn what to expect on viewing young birds. You could easily locate sleepers this year, so be armed with knowledge.
This is life in the fast lane for new birders who should not fear asking questions, so ask plenty of them to help your knowledge base accrue important information.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
