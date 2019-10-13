Halloween is on the horizon! Beloved by many, Halloween is a fun time to dress up, to celebrate, and to indulge in some of our favorite candies and treats. However, celebrating Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas so close together can sometimes create difficulty when trying to meet or maintain fitness or nutrition goals. While there is nothing wrong with eating your favorite holiday foods, the tips below can be helpful if you or your family’s goal is to have a healthier holiday season.
For trick-or-treater’s that come to your home, the community fall festival, or your child’s Halloween party at school, consider giving out non-food items such as stickers or temporary tattoos, small toys such bubbles or glow sticks, bracelets, plastic spider rings, false teeth, funny glasses, bouncy balls or jump ropes. These are also a great option if you are trying to be mindful of allergies or dietary restrictions that others might have. Additionally, healthier food options such as pretzels, crackers, trail-mix, raisins, or popcorn can be a great change if you are hesitant about giving out candy.
Also, try your best to set up your Halloween night for success. Try eating a healthy and filling meal so that you won’t be tempted to eat as many snacks at your Halloween party or while trick-or-treating. Also try taking a small bag or container to your Halloween festivities so that you physically cannot bring home as much candy. It is up to each person and family what they wish to do with the candy and treats that come home at the end of the night. Whether you choose to eat a few pieces of candy each day, throw away all of your Halloween goodies on Nov. 1, or to feast on all of your candy on Halloween night, pick a strategy that works best for you and your health goals. It’s good to enjoy foods that you love and may only get on Halloween, but if you have specific health outcome in mind, planning ahead will help you be set up for success.
Challenge yourself to try one of the tips above to make steps toward a healthier Halloween! The journey to healthier habits is not one that happens overnight. However, with a little thought and preparation, you can set yourself up to have a happy and healthier Halloween this year.
Sarah Gold, TSET Healthy Living Program Specialist
