On the longest night of the year, the Hazel Modella Art Gallery held their annual Winter Solstice event this past Wednesday. Admission to the event was art supplies or monetary donations to support Stillwater Public Schools arts programs.
More than 50 guests enjoyed an evening filled with live music by Bruce Benson, a performance from the Wildly Brave Dance Company and food and beverages.
Attendees could enjoy holiday crafts like making pomander balls (an orange decorated with cloves), popping a 2023 Fortune Balloon to see their fortune and writing a 2023 wish on flying wish paper (thin paper that burns, floats to the sky and crumbles).
Hazel Modella Art Gallery Founder Valerie Bloodgood said Modella has held the Winter Solstice for the past five years, minus the years when the gallery was closed for Covid-19.
“Each year, we don’t charge an admission fee, (but) we ask people to bring art supplies or make monetary contributions, and those go to different organizations,” Bloodgood said. “We’ve done Wings of Hope and the Payne County Youth Services Shelter so that they can have art supplies on hand.”
Bloodgood said that one of the counselors from SPS asked if Modella would consider donating art supplies to SPS students.
As a nonprofit, Bloodgood says Modella can’t donate money themselves, but they can hold fundraisers for projects like this.
Although the Winter Solstice brought awareness to Modella, Bloodgood said it was meant for more.
“It was for the community to celebrate Winter Solstice,” Bloodgood said. “We get caught up in the hubbub and business of the Christmas season, and sometimes it’s nice to sit back and come to an event, not having to get all dressed up and just relax.”
But beyond this, Bloodgood loves to promote artists, especially young artists.
“I like to think of myself as a collector of dreams,” Bloodgood said. “I want to help (artists) see their dreams come true.”
As a curator of dreams, Bloodgood wanted to collaborate with SHS students for an art exhibit, but Covid-19 put a stop to that. Recently, she spoke with SPS administrators to begin negotiating the exhibition.
Bloodgood confirmed that SHS will hold a 2023 exhibit at Modella. The details are still being worked out, but the opening reception will be Thursday, May 4.
Bloodgood believes that children provide the renovation for the future.
“I want to help the creativity of our children because they provide for our future,” Bloodgood said. “If we don’t provide for them, where do our future dreams come from?”
Modella includes artist talks at opening or closing receptions, which gives guests access to the artists themselves.
“That’s the beauty of purchasing something from an artist,” Bloodgood said. “It’s the personal contact with the artist.”
Currently, Modella is hosting “Holiday Market,” an event that promotes artwork from 23 local artists and lasts through Dec. 31.
In addition, a new exhibit called “Paper, Book, Found” will open Jan. 19 and continue through Feb 25.
For more information about upcoming events at Modella, visit their website at modellaartgallery.org.
