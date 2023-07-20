Stillwater local and folk singer-songwriter Isaac McClung performed his last show in Stillwater recently at Stonecloud Brewing Co.
McClung has been living in Stillwater for the past 11 years. After several years familiarizing himself with the community and music industry in Stillwater, McClung plans to move to Colorado with his wife.
McClung has a long history with music, and his entire family sings and plays instruments. McClung learned how to play the drums and the ukulele when he was younger, but it was when he learned how to play the guitar that he began writing songs.
McClung has been performing in Stillwater for several years, had been booking Thursday night shows at Stonecloud and he even ran an open mic night at local bars Willie’s and The Great White Buffalo. McClung plans to continue his music career in Colorado by immersing himself in the music community there.
“People have actually connected with me a lot and that’s all I’ve really wanted my music to do,” McClung said.
McClung has been performing Thursday’s at Stonecloud since they opened a year ago. He has made many connections with the locals that watch him perform, including Stonecloud manager Matt Sullins.
“I didn’t have as much time here (Stonecloud) as I wish I could have. I wish that this place was open a couple years ago,” McClung said. “Matt is a wonderful manager and he creates an environment that makes people want to come listen and experience the moment. These Thursday nights have been really special to me, especially leading up to me moving. … I’ve just felt the love a lot these past few months.”
Sullins said he will miss McClung, both professionally and personally.
“He’s been a main stay of singer-songwriters in this area, so him moving away is a big deal to the musical community,” Sullins said. “Everyone is going to miss him. He’s a really popular character, not just music-wise but he’s a good person, too.”
At his show, McClung performed songs from albums “Live at Spaceship Earth” and “The Last Wildflowers” and EP’s “Hopeful Love” and “Fresh Flowers.” His latest album, “Live at Spaceship Earth,” was recorded at Spaceship Earth Coffee in downtown McAlester, another location McClung performed at often.
McClung said he could not choose a venue that was his favorite, both Stonecloud and Spaceship Earth Coffee meant so much to him and resembled the growth of his career.
Luckily for Stillwater, McClung plans to visit since he is still booking Thursday nights at Stonecloud. He said he plans to sneak himself in the lineup sometime in the spring.
McClung said that he will really miss the Stillwater community.
“It’s absolutely my home,” McClung said. “There’s the home that you have with your parents and then the home that you have for yourself for the first time when you’re an adult … and this was definitely the place.”
As a farewell, McClung shared how much Stillwater meant to him.
“Thank you, Stillwater, for making this home and for repaying a lot of the love that I’ve given you over the years,” McClung said. “I’m proud to be from here.”
