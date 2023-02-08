Nathan Brubaker has worked as a leadership and professional development specialist the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education for the past decade. An educator for 30 years, Brubaker has taught in elementary, middle and high schools, in addition to CareerTech classes.
Brubaker has served on various committees of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, and he was a member of Leadership Stillwater Class XXVII.
“I’m not coming in to change the world, I’m coming in to serve,” Brubaker said. “I know it’s going to be work. I realized that in signing up.”
– Staff report
