Tim Hardin is a teaching assistant professor at Oklahoma State University’s School of Industrial Engineering and Management. He became the first person to hold the full-time director position of the school’s master program in 2016.
Hardin was raised in Oklahoma City and received his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering at the University of Oklahoma. After a lengthy career in the airline, financial services and technical machinery sales industries, he obtained his master’s degree and Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Louisville.
“The industrial engineering degree taught me how to plan projects,” Hardin said. “I believe that before you spend money, you have to have a plan of how it’s going to be spent, what it’s going to look like when you get there and how you know when you’re going to get done.”
– Staff Report
