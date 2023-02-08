Yuki Clarke, 26, has been Chair of the Payne County Democratic Party since 2020, as well as a board member for Payne County Pride. She works as a digital communications coordinator for the OSU Alumni Association.
Clarke grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and moved to Tulsa when she was 16. She then came to Stillwater in 2018 to study marketing at Oklahoma State University. After graduating, she decided to make the college town her permanent home.
“I’m not just going into this as some young person who wants to be loud,” Clarke said. “I understand how to be a leader. I know what it takes, and it’s something I’ve done before. I want to combine the things I know into something that’s usable to keep Stillwater moving forward.”
– Staff Report
